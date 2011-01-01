Established in Boerne, Texas in 2019, LoneStar Building Supply is the ideal supplier for all Custom Home Builders and Remodelers throughout Central and South Texas. Specializing in dimensional framing lumber, sheathing, decking, truss systems, interior trim, windows, doors, and Hardie products with enthusiastic service and support. Our commitment to our Clients remains unmatched in the industry. Whether you are an individual or a builder, we would be honored to help you with your next project. We consider our Clients as family, and would be excited to have you join our family today. Give our Team a call at (830) 755-4900 and see how we can help you today.